Holly Reese, the "Lavender Legend," shatters world record for pushups by a woman Holly Reese, known as the Lavender Legend, has broken the world record for most pushups in an hour by a woman, which she set at 1,036 pushups. On Saturday, she shattered her own record by totaling 1,207 pushups in an hour. That's an average of just over 20 pushups a minute, for 60 minutes straight!