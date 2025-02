Matt Lively interviews Giants General Manager Zack Minasian at spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona. (2-21-25)

Giants General Manager Zack Minasian has special connection to San Francisco's rivalry with the Dodg Matt Lively interviews Giants General Manager Zack Minasian at spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona. (2-21-25)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On