Gameday: 1-on-1 with 49ers Trent Williams

Vern Glenn talks with 49ers Offensive Tackle Trent Williams, who was recently called the best player in the NFL by a teammate. Williams talks Trey Lance, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers Super Bowl aspirations. (8-22-22)
