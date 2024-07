Game Day: Warriors Reece Beekman Out To Prove Doubters Wrong Matt Lively reports on one of the newest Warriors, Reece Beekman, who signed a two-way deal with Golden State after going undrafted in June. Beekman, a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year at Virginia, talks about getting a chance to learn from Draymond Green and how he's already impressed one Warriors star. (7-22-24)