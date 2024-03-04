Watch CBS News

Game Day: Jonathan Mogbo finds a home at USF

USF forward Jonathan Mogbo was a late bloomer on the basketball court. He played at three schools in three years before arriving at the Hilltop this season. Mogbo is the Dons leading scorer and rebounder. (3-4-24)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.