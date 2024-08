Free grocery store set up for students at San Francisco middle school A new food program at a San Francisco middle school has rolled out a free campus grocery store for students to take advantage of for them and their families. Veronica Macias reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv