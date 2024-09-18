Watch CBS News

‘Fraiser’ Season 2 to premiere on Paramount+

Actors Jack Cutmore-Scott and Jess Salgueiro talk with Gianna Franco about the reboot experience in front of a live studio audience and getting to know more of the characters. ‘Fraiser’ premiers Thursday, September 19th on Paramount+. (09-18-2024)
