Following FBI raid, Oakland mayor hires lawyer who issues statement on her behalf A day after Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home was raided by the FBI, she has hired a criminal defense attorney who issued a statement Friday. Wilson Walker reports. (6-21-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv