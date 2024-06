Fire destroys affordable housing complex under construction in unincorporated Redwood City An affordable housing complex that was under construction in unincorporated Redwood City was declared a total loss, after a fire that broke out Monday morning. Wilson Walker reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv