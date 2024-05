Fast-growing Dublin set to open new high school Emerald High School in Dublin is the first new high school in Alameda County in 50 years. Juliette Goodrich reports. (5-2-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv