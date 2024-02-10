Watch CBS News

Fallout from special counsel report creates headache for Biden campaign

The controversial report from Republican special counsel Robert Hur has sparked new debate about President Biden's age and his decision to seek reelection. In his report, Hur recommended no criminal prosecution regarding President Biden's retention of classified documents, but he did refer to the president's memory at least nine times, describing him as a "well meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Christina Ruffini has the latest.
