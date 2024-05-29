Watch CBS News

Ending the drug war in Kingstown

Co-creator and recurring star of the shows, Hugh Dillon, joins to discuss his help in creating the show and the balance of his work on and off the screen. Season three of “Mayor of Kingstown” airs Sunday on Paramount+. (05-29-2024)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.