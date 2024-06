EDM artist Illenium receives backlash for using AI-designed flyer People are talking about EDM artist Illenium’s recent post used by AI to promote his San Francisco tour. Many people on social media responded hoping he would have used a local artist instead. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv