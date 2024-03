East Bay installing hundreds of surveillance cameras to deter crime Families of crime victims say they support the installation of roughly 500 new cameras in Oakland and along East Bay freeways. Da Lin reports. (3-30-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv