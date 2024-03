California’s Service Corps announces new volunteer programs California Service Officer Josh Frday joins the morning edition on the volunteer programs in education, combatting food insecurities, climate action, and much more to help empower and unite Californians. (03-08-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv