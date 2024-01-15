California health officials monitor triple threat of respiratory viruses Health officials are issuing a nationwide alert about the spread of the flu, Covid-19, and RSV. The CDC is reporting a significant rise in emergency room visits, and California is listed in its 'very high' category for cases of the flu. CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto asks Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, infectious diseases specialist at Stanford, about how this year compares to last year, and if things will get worse before they get better