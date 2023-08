Advertise With Us

Reed Cowan interviews Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit PIO Chelsea Burkett about the Clayton Fire burning in East San Jose (8-3-2023)

Cal Fire spokesperson discusses brush fire threatening homes in the South Bay Reed Cowan interviews Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit PIO Chelsea Burkett about the Clayton Fire burning in East San Jose (8-3-2023)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On