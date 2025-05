Best pizza spot in NYC? Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton talks about her go-to spot Matt Lively is in New York City as the Valkyries are on the road for two games against the New York Liberty. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv