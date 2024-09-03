Behind the Ballot: San Francisco candidate for mayor Daniel Lurie For her third profile of the candidates for San Francisco mayor, Lauren Toms rode Muni with Daniel Lurie as he headed to a date with his wife.. (9-3-24) Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/behind-ballot-san-francisco-candidate-mayor-daniel-lurie/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv