Watch CBS News

Behind the Ballot: Ahsha Safaí, candidate for San Francisco mayor

For her second profile of the candidates for San Francisco mayor, Lauren Toms rode along with Supervisor Ahsha Safaí as he performed some of his dad duties. (9-2-24) Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/behind-ballot-san-francisco-candidate-mayor-ahsha-safai/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.