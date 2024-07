Bay Area songwriter leads group helping artists find their voice A Peninsula woman and platinum-selling songwriter who was helped along the way by an industry organization is now paying it forward by leading the group and supporting other budding artists. Lauren Toms reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv