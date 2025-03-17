Watch CBS News

Bay Area brewer braces for tariffs on aluminum

The owner of a brewery in Alameda expresses worry about looming tariffs on aluminum, fearing that the cost of higher-priced cans and other equipment may need to be passed onto consumers. John Ramos reports.
