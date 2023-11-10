Watch CBS News

Bay Area Back Stage: Andy Gross is in town

Live performances are just one of the things that bring the community together, and there's always at least going on in the Bay Area. The Morning Team is joined by comedian, split man, magician, and ventriloquist, Andy Gross, as he takes on the Bay.
