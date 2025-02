Back to the Future: The Musical Hits San Francisco This time, we're heading BACK TO THE FUTURE right here in San Francisco! The legendary series, Back to the Future is now LIVE on stage! Lucas Hallauer (Marty McFly) and Kiara LeePlay (Jennifer Parker) stopped by to chat with Anne Makovec this morning to talk about this epic show! Catch Back to the Future: The Musical at the Orpheum Theatre! You’ve got until March 9th to experience it! Get your tickets now at BroadwaySF.com!