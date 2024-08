Appeals court revives lawsuit against TikTok over girl's death in viral challenge TikTok is facing a lawsuit over a 10-year-old girl's death after she took part in a viral challenge on the social media app. This lawsuit centers around TikTok's algorithm and what it promotes to users. An appeals court judge ruled that "TikTok makes choices about the content recommended and promoted to specific users, and by doing so, is engaged in its own first-party speech."