Antioch residents heat to marina to beat the heat as some opt to stay inside Andrea Nakano reports on how East Bay residents are dealing with the intense heat wave. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv