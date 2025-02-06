"American Nightmare" victims Denise Huskins, Aaron Quinn use their experience to retrain law enforce Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn gained worldwide notoriety when their 2015 kidnapping was detailed in Netflix's highest-rated docuseries of 2024, "American Nightmare." The couple survived, only to be publicly defamed by police and the FBI, who claimed they made the whole thing up. Meanwhile, their kidnapper continued terrorizing other families. In an exclusive interview with CBS News California, Huskins and Quinn detailed what happened after the documentary ends. Critics blame antiquated interrogation training for their "American Nightmare." Quinn takes us through his own interrogation, showing us step by step how traditional interrogation techniques failed them.