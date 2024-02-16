Actors speak on the emotional final season of “Blue Bloods” Gianna Franco speaks with actors Will Estes and Vanessa Ray who play husband and wife on the show about the Reagan family dinners and the emotions flowing into the 14th and final season. The two-part premiere of season 14 airs at 10 p.m. on KPIX and streaming on Paramount+. (02-16-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv