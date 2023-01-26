Watch CBS News

49ers prepare to face Eagles for NFC Championship

In this streaming edition of our Red and Gold Report, CBS News Bay Area's Vern Glenn, Charlie Walter, Brian Dea and Justin Williams provide analysis and hear from 49er players as they prepare to face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday
