2023 Northern California Kidney Walk National Kidney Foundation's Executive Director Amy Hewitt, and transplant recipient Wilson Du, are sharing their kidney transplant story while promoting this year's Northern California Kidney Walk. June 11th, 2023, at 9:00 am, join others at PayPal Park in San Jose to do - a 5K walk around the track and participate in activities available for all ages. Participants must register in advance at www.kidneywalk.org/notherncal