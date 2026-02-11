Yosemite National Park prepares for influx of "firefall" visitors as park drops reservations

Officials at Yosemite National Park said they are preparing for an influx of visitors to witness the annual "firefall" phenomenon at Horsetail Fall, as no reservations will be required this year.

In a statement, the park said the projected viewing period in 2026 is from Tuesday, Feb. 10 through Thursday, Feb. 26. Officials stressed the effect depends on several natural conditions, including water flow, clear skies and the angle of the setting sun.

During mid-to-late February, mist from the fall on the eastern edge of El Capitan can glow orange when backlit by the sunset. The unique lighting effect happens only on evenings with a clear sky when the waterfall is flowing.

Park officials encouraged visitors from out of the area to plan to be on site multiple evenings to increase their chances of seeing the phenomenon. Visitors are urged to park at the Yosemite Falls parking lot and walk 1.5 miles each way to the viewing area.

Water flowing off Horsetail Fall glows orange while backlit from the setting sun during the "Firefall" phenomenon in Yosemite National Park on Feb. 15, 2023. On rare occasions every year from mid- to late February, the unique lighting effect at Horsetail Falls can be seen when the the sky is clear and water is flowing. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Additional parking is available at Yosemite Village and Curry Village, where visitors can use a free shuttle to get to the Yosemite Falls lot.

The park said it has established a traffic and parking management plan that will be in effect this month. On Northside Drive in Yosemite Valley, one lane will be closed to vehicles to allow pedestrians to walk between the viewing area and parking at Yosemite Falls.

On busy weekends, officials said Northside Drive may be closed up to a half hour after sunset. Parking, stopping and unloading passengers on Northside Drive will be prohibited between Lower Yosemite Fall and El Capitan Crossover.

Meanwhile, Southside Drive will be open, but parking, stopping and unloading will be prohibited from El Capitan Crossover to the Swinging Bridge Picnic area. Pedestrians will also be prohibited from walking on or adjacent to the road.

The park offered several safety tips, as conditions are expected to be cold and icy, particularly after dark. Visitors are urged to bring warm clothes, wear warm footwear and to have a headlamp or flashlight for each person.

Officials added that visitors should expect to park far from the viewing area. Visitors are also urged to stay out of burned areas and watch for burned snags and branches, that could fall unexpectedly.

Additional information about the firefall can be found on the park's website.