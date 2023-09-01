Killing of neighborhood corner store worker stuns residents of SF Outer Richmond

SAN FRANCISCO -- Residents of San Francisco's Outer Richmond district are reeling after the sudden, tragic death of a local fixture following a violent robbery.

"I'm shaken. This doesn't happen in this neighborhood," said Drew Min.

Residents like Min are struggling to come to terms with the death of Yohannes Tewolde, affectionately known as John. Just two days ago, Tewolde died after being brutally attacked with a bat during a robbery last week at the market where he worked at the intersection of Balboa and 41st avenues.

"I was born and raised here and I can't remember a time when something this violent happened and it's shaken everyone up. I live with an elderly mother and she doesn't feel safe walking in this neighborhood either and she's been here for more than 30 years," Min explained.

Tewolde's killing has prompted a united response from the neighborhood. Drew, along with fellow neighbors, organized a memorial to pay tribute to his memory. A beloved figure in the community, Tewolde worked at the store for three years and became an integral part of the neighborhood.

"He was an incredibly hard worker. Always kind. You can see all the love in those letters. He was a great guy," Min said.

On Thursday night there was a large turnout outside the market where Tewolde was attacked.

"I cannot explain but he's like my father. He's so kind," said his sister.

Neighbors, friends, and customers stood in front of the store. One by one, they shared their memories of Tewolde, how he greeted everyone with a smile and made connections with everyone who walked into the store.

It was a night filled with songs, prayers and tears. People came by with flowers, gifts and heartfelt messages for a beloved store clerk violently killed as he tried to stop a thief.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that no arrests have been made thus far.

The store owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, expressed hope that the memorial will exert pressure on authorities to apprehend Tewolde's attacker.