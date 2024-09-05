Ygnacio Valley High football team hopes to break 5-year losing streak

A Concord high school football team currently has the longest losing streak in the state, but they hope to change that soon.

The Ygnacio Valley High Wolves could get their first win during their home opener on Friday. Frederick Fine is a senior quarterback who has been on the varsity football team since his freshman year.

"I feel like it's my calling," said Fine.

He started playing football in high school and, despite never winning a game, Fine has completely fallen in love with the sport. The team's last win was in October of 2019, but he remains hopeful that his first win is around the corner.

"It's a gut feeling. It feels closer than ever before and I can't wait," he said.

The Wolves lost their first game of the season on the road to the Alameda Hornets by a crushing score of 73-0. Despite that, the team showed up to the next practice, ready to rebound.

"This group of guys, they face adversity and losses just like everyone else, but they're still out here working hard. We've had teammates who have come out here, they see the score, and they'll leave," said Fine.

But junior Romel Mariano has never thought about leaving, and the losses have just made him hungrier.

"The more we lose the more it's going to build up to when we finally win. It's going to feel like ecstasy. It's going to feel so good," said Mariano.

Loyalty over everything is a theme of the team. Coach Rae Jackson says he's focused on helping the boys become productive human beings through football.

"We try to be good young men, and teach them life skills, like win the day, get up in the morning on time, get out the house on time, go to class on time," said Jackson.

Those principles have resonated with Fine, who is a straight-A student.

"I'm going to probably tear up, because Fred has been with me now three years and he's bought in. He's excellent in academia. He has the potential to play Division One football," said Jackson.

But before Fine graduates, he wants to win a game here with their re-branded team. They have a new mascot, new uniforms, and a new field.

"We changed our field, we changed our name, so let's change this record," said Fine.

Fine is ready to reshape the history of this program in his final season in a YV helmet. He acknowledges that the tough times have shaped his outlook.

"Life without adversity I wouldn't say is life at all. Because the fact that we have our lows is the reason we have our highs," said Fine.

The team will continue to try and reach the high of scoring their first win, but until then they'll keep fighting and supporting one another.