Yastrzemski knocks in 4 runs, Snell strikes out 8 as Giants rout Brewers 13-2

Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in four runs, Blake Snell struck out eight in five innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 13-2 on Wednesday night.

Jerar Encarnacion also homered and had three RBIs, and Tyler Fitzgerald and Patrick Bailey each had three hits.

The Giants knocked around Brewers starter Colin Rea (12-5) early, beginning the game with consecutive four-run innings. In the first, a passed ball on Brewers catcher Williams Contreras accounted for the first run. LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with an RBI single, and then Encarnacion hit an opposite-field homer to right to give the Giants a 4-0 lead.

The first four Giants batters had hits in the second inning for four more runs. Fitzgerald had an RBI double, and Yastrzemski followed with a three-run homer. Yastrzemski drove in his fourth run in the fourth inning with an extra-base hit. Matt Chapman homered later in the inning to pad the advantage to 10-1.

San Francisco tacked on two more runs in the ninth against Jake Bauers, a position player.

Snell (3-3) gave up on run and four hits to get his first home win in a Giants uniform. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner rebounded after going just one inning in his last start.

The Giants drew a season-low crowd of 22,042 fans, after setting a prior low of 22,855 a week ago against the Diamondbacks.

Rea last just four innings for the third straight start, allowing career highs of 10 runs and 11 hits. The Brewers, who entered the day with an 8 1/2 game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, have lost five of seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Jordan Hicks (right shoulder inflammation) pitched two innings and gave up two unearned runs in a rehab start with Single-A San Jose on Tuesday. Manager Bob Melvin was encouraged by the outing and Hicks' chances at returning to the big club this season. ... LHP Robbie Ray (left hamstring strain) threw 42 pitches in a bullpen session on Wednesday, but Melvin said Ray stopped when he felt fatigued. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA) is scheduled to start the final game of the series, facing Brewers RHP Frankie Montas (6-10, 4.69 ERA).

