Wu-Tang Clan's GZA performs classic solo album at Yoshi's

SAN FRANCISCO -- Legendary Wu-Tang Clan MC the GZA brings his current tour performing his landmark solo debut Liquid Swords to Yoshi's Sunday night.

Creating a distinctive sound and style during the early '90s that set the sprawling group apart from the era's teaming mass of gangsta rappers, the Wu-Tang Clan has established its credentials over the last three decades as one of greatest crews in hip-hop history.

Founder and principle producer the RZA (born Robert Diggs) took an early interest in hip-hop growing up in Brooklyn, participating in MC battles before he was a teen. He moved to Ohio in his early 20s and founded the group All in Together Now with cousins Russell Jones and Gary Grice (future Wu-Tang members Ol' Dirty Bastard and GZA/Genius, respectively) that never got beyond local recognition.

Diggs eventually moved back to New York and tried to start a solo career under the name Prince Rakeem that never went past an initial single released by Tommy Boy in 1991. However that first recording hinted at the influence kung fu movies would exert on his next project with the song "Deadly Venoms" and its first references to Wu-Tang. The GZA also made his recording debut the same year as the Genius with his debut album Words from the Genius on Cold Chillin' Records. While it had little impact -- largely due to lack of promotion by the label; the lascivious pop R&B single "Come Do Me" didn't help -- it would later be reissued including an additional track featuring RZA in an attempt to capitalize on Wu-Tang's subsequent rise to fame.

The RZA would form his new group with his cousins and a handful of childhood friends including Method Man (Clifford Smith), Raekwon the Chef (Corey Woods), Ghostface Killah (Dennis Coles), Inspectah Deck (Jason Hunter), U-God (Lamont Hawkins) and Masta Killa (Jamel Irief). Armed with the extended crew's arsenal of gifted MCs and the gritty, spare beats RZA constructed out of dusty soul rarities and extensive sampling from kung fu films, the group produced its landmark debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in 1993.

Lauded by critics and hip-hop fans as an instant classic, the album and hits like "C.R.E.A.M" and "Protect Ya Neck" established RZA as a visionary force in the studio and -- thanks to the unique deal with Loud/RCA that allowed individual members to have their own solo careers -- served as a springboard for what would become a cottage industry of Wu-Tang related recordings.

Over the next three years, RZA would produce Method Man's solo turn Tical (an immediate hit that would win the "Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group" Grammy for "All I Need" in 1995), followed by ODB's classic debut album Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version and albums for Raekwon (Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...), GZA/Genius (Liquid Swords) and Ghostface Killa (Ironman) that all stand among the great hip-hop recordings of the 1990s. RZA also participated as a member of hip-hop horrorcore supergroup Gravediggaz with fellow producer Prince Paul (De La Soul) on their first effort Six Feet Deep.

Though it came out after the other successful solo efforts, Liquid Swords quickly found an enthusiastic reception among hip-hop fans thanks to GZA's dense, vivid storytelling and the atmospheric menace of the RZA's beats. Songs including "Shadowboxin'/4th Chamber," "Cold World" and the title track were rightfully hailed as timeless classic of the Wu-Tang catalog. GZA also directed videos for four tunes from the album, exploring another creative avenue that would eventually lead to him acting in Jim Jarmusch's film Coffee and Cigarettes with RZA and Bill Murray as well as an episode of Chappelle Show.

The MC would continue to record and tour with the Wu-Tang Clan and on his own, releasing his third solo album Beneath the Surface in 1999 and the thematic sequel to Liquid Swords -- The Legend of the Liquid Sword -- three years later. Though not as prolific as some of his Wu-Tang compatriots, GZA has remained active with his own releases and a variety of collaborations including an album with Cypress Hill producer DJ Muggs (on 2005's Grandmasters) and live performances of Liquid Swords with backing from New Orleans second-line band the Soul Rebels.

In 2021, the GZA performed the classic album in full as part of the special "3 Chambers Tour" alongside fellow Wu-Tang greats Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. For this show at Yoshi's in Oakland, he performs Liquid Swords in addition to a limited attendance pre-show meet and greet with fans where he will play 15 games of chess (requires separate tickets and early 4:30 p.m. arrival to play or watch).

GZA

Sunday, January 22, 7 p.m. (sold out) and 9 p.m. $45-$150

Yoshi's