Crash involving wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in Monterey County kills 2, injures 4

A vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. Highway 101 in Monterey County triggered a three-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured four others on Sunday evening, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 101 south of the Chualar River Road overcrossing. The investigation determined a white Kia SUV, driven by a 41-year-old Salinas man and occupied by three passengers, was headed north in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a black Honda sedan driven by a 46-year-old Arizona resident. That crash led to a secondary crash with a white Toyota sedan, the CHP said.

The driver of the wrong-way Kia and the driver of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. All three passengers of the Kia had minor to major injuries and were taken to a hospital, while the driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the CHP said.

The two deceased drivers were not immediately identified. The Monterey County Coroner's Office will released the identities once their family members have been notified.

It was not known if alcohol was a factor in this crash, and the CHP said it was still under active investigation.

The CHP asked anyone with information about the crash to contact its Monterey Area office at (831) 770-8000 or email MontereyCHPTips@chp.ca.gov.

