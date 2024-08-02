Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Walnut Creek crash Thursday identified

CBS/Bay City News Service

WALNUT CREEK -- The Contra Costa Coroner's Office has identified the person who was killed Thursday in Walnut Creek when her vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Saniya Banga, 18, of Pittsburg was killed just after 1:07 a.m. when her vehicle crashed into a power pole on Ygnacio Valley Road between Civic Drive and North Broadway and she was ejected from the vehicle.

A firefighter observes the scene of a fatal crash on Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek, August 1, 2024. Stringer / KPIX

Banga was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, Walnut Creek police said.

The crash caused a power outage but PG&E crews responded and were able to restore power quickly, police said.

Ygnacio Valley Road, a main thoroughfare in Walnut Creek, remained closed for most of the rest of the day.

