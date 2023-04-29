Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman killed in early-Saturday Oakland shooting

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Morning Edition 4/29/2023
PIX Now Morning Edition 4/29/2023 13:20

OAKLAND -- A woman was shot to death in the 9500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers went to the area after receiving notifications from ShotSpotter, a system that detects and reports gunfire. They found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wound or wounds, according to police.

The officers rendered aid to the woman until medical personnel relieved them but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman's identity won't be shared until her family can be reached, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.