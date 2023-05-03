Woman jumps from 3rd floor apartment window to escape attacker near Oakland's Lake Merritt

OAKLAND -- A woman jumped out of an apartment window three floors up to escape her attacker Monday night in Oakland, police said.

The escape occurred at about 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of MacArthur Boulevard just east of Eastshore Park near Lake Merritt, where several apartment buildings face eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580.

Officers were sent there to investigate a report that a woman was pushed from the window, according to police. Medical personnel and firefighters provided aid to the victim, police said.

She was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to police. A man was arrested, police said. His name was not available Wednesday morning.