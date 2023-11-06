Wolf hybrid spotted wandering outskirts of Sebastopol reunited with owner

SEBASTOPOL — The wolf hybrid spotted Sunday on the outskirts of Sebastopol is actually a pet named Shadow and has been reunited with its owner.

North Bay Animal Services said on social media Monday morning that Shadow was caught and reunited with his family and pack members, that are named Max and Sky.

We have the best update for you! 🐺 Shadow the wolfdog has been caught and is back home safe and sound! With the... Posted by North Bay Animal Services on Monday, November 6, 2023

Police said Sunday they were contacted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, saying the hybrid was last seen heading south of the Highway 12 bridge on the eastern edge of the city.

Not knowing it was a pet, they urged people not to approach it.