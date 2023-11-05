Sebastopol police warn residents about wolf hybrid spotted on outskirts of town

SEBASTOPOL — Sebastopol police said a wolf hybrid was spotted on the outskirts of the town.

Fish and Wildlife reported the sighting to police on Sunday morning.

According to police, it was last seen going south of the Highway 12 bridge on the eastern edge of town.

Law enforcement has yet to find the wolf and is warning residents not to approach it if they see it.

The wolf hybrid has dark gray or black fur with yellow eyes. If residents see it, they can call Sebastopol police at 707-829-4400, Fish and Wildlife at 707-428-2002 or North Bay Animal Services at 707-762-6227.