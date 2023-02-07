Winning Powerball ticket sold in Washington state for $747 million jackpot

SACRAMENTO -- A winning Powerball lottery ticket for Monday night's massive jackpot estimated at $747 million was sold in Washington state, according to California officials.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5-11-22-23-69 with 7 as the Power Number.

POWERBALL Winning Numbers

Monday, February 6, 2023

5-11-22-23-69-Power-7https://t.co/vmdtLP8nsj — California Lottery (@calottery) February 7, 2023

The California Lottery Press Twitter account confirmed that a single winning ticket was sold in Washington state. While the jackpot wasn't won in California, more than 224,000 winning tickets were sold in the state.

The Powerball jackpot will now roll back to $20 million.

#Breaking: One lucky #Powerball ticket hit the #jackpot tonight in the state of Washington. Although it wasn’t in CA, we had more than 224,000 winning tickets, and the higher sales always mean bigger wins for #CaliforniaEducation. https://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) February 7, 2023

The huge prize is the latest in a string of recent sizeable lottery jackpots. A massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner in Maine was announced last month. In recent years, Mega Millions has taken steps to make it harder to draw a winning number, such as increasing the cost of a ticket and allowing players more numbers to choose from, which decreases the overall winning odds.

For Powerball, low odds of matching all six numbers and a recently added third drawing per week allow jackpots to increase fairly quickly over the course of months, with the last Powerball winner taking home a whopping $2 billion last November.

The Powerball lottery is available in 45 out of 50 U.S. states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.