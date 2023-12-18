Windy, wet weather knocks out power to thousands across the Bay Area

Winds knock out power to thousands across the Bay Area

The wet and windy weather in the Bay Area has caused thousands of power outages across the region Monday, most of them in the San Jose area.

As of 3 p.m., there were around 20,000 people without power in San Jose. Most customers have since had their service restored. Along E. Reed Street south of the downtown area, some businesses ended up closing for the day because of the outages.

In Danville, about 2,000 people were without power as of 3 p.m. Most of them had service restored by about 5 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in Bay Point. The utility indicated on its website the estimated time of restoration was 7:45 p.m.

