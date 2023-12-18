Watch CBS News
Local News

Windy, wet weather knocks out power to thousands across the Bay Area

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

Winds knock out power to thousands across the Bay Area
Winds knock out power to thousands across the Bay Area 00:33

The wet and windy weather in the Bay Area has caused thousands of power outages across the region Monday, most of them in the San Jose area.

As of 3 p.m., there were around 20,000 people without power in San Jose. Most customers have since had their service restored. Along E. Reed Street south of the downtown area, some businesses ended up closing for the day because of the outages.

In Danville, about 2,000 people were without power as of 3 p.m. Most of them had service restored by about 5 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in Bay Point. The utility indicated on its website the estimated time of restoration was 7:45 p.m.

KPIX Weather Center: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

First published on December 18, 2023 / 5:32 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.