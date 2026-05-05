Retail theft suspects arrested in Santa Rosa after deputy chase, crash

Three retail theft suspects were arrested after a chase by sheriff's deputies in Santa Rosa and a crash over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident began at around 3 p.m. at a Home Depot in Windsor. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that a deputy received a report that a number of tools had just been stolen from the store, and the suspect vehicle was a white Ford F-150.

The deputy spotted the truck exiting Highway 12 onto Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa and attempted a traffic stop, the Sheriff's Office said, but the driver did not stop and the deputy began a pursuit. The vehicle then drove westbound on Highway 12 and swerved off the road into a creek bed behind Caltrans offices on Occidental Road and Fulton Road.

Scene of crash following the chase of retail theft suspects in Santa Rosa, May 4, 2026. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

There were four people inside the pickup truck, and additional deputies and officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department arrived at the crash scene. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Kalial Abbushi of San Leandro, was arrested for felony organized retail theft and evading a peace officer.

Abbushi was on post release community supervision and had an outstanding felony warrant for evading a police officer in another Bay Area county, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held without bail.

A woman identified as 20-year-old Aubrey Brambley, who the office described as transient, was also arrested for organized retail theft, misdemeanor petty theft, and misdemeanor receiving or possessing stolen property. She was released with a citation to appear, the office said.

Santa Rosa resident Jason Lopez-Willis, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence restraining order misdemeanor contempt of court for failing to comply. He remained in custody on $45,000 bail, the office said.

The fourth occupant was released at the scene. The Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle and occupants are suspected in other retail thefts throughout the Bay Area.