Town of Windsor reconsiders ban on new gas stations due to budget, EV market slowdown

After years of devastating wildfires, droughts, and floods, many North Bay communities banned new gas stations as part of an effort to fight climate change. But the Town of Windsor may be making a U-turn.

On Wednesday, the town council met to consider repealing its ban as it seeks to increase its tax revenues.

There are four gas stations in the town of Windsor, and that's how they wanted it to stay - at least that's how they felt four years ago. The town was a partner in the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority which recommended that all jurisdictions stop accepting applications for new gas stations. And Windsor discussed that proposal at a meeting in September 2022, when the region was enduring a searing heat wave.

"We need to continue our efforts to reduce greenhouse gases," said then-Councilmember Debora Fudge, "if we have learned anything this week, with two 114 degree days here and 110 tomorrow. It was 117 in Cloverdale. You know, this is all a matter of climate change."

"Certainly, just the extreme weather, the extreme heat in the last three days, is to me, just tells me that one needs to take bold action, because we have to reverse things," said then-Vice Mayor Esther Lemus.

"We're fortunate enough to be able to be leaders in climate protection, if we so choose," said the former Mayor Sam Salmon..

The ordinance passed unanimously to ban all new gas stations, or the expansion of existing ones. At the time, Councilmember Mike Wall expressed some skepticism and asked a question that now seems prophetic.

"Not everyone can afford electric vehicles, and we're trying to prioritize low-income housing, and those are people, by definition, that cannot afford electric vehicles," Wall said. "What do we do, what is the process if we need to reverse this decision?"

That's what they were discussing Wednesday night. No one from the city responded for comment, but the staff report cited an interest in repealing the ban because of a slowdown in the EV market and the loss of government rebate programs.

The report also mentioned a need to "evaluate potential revenue sources." And at a meeting last month, Wall gave a clue to what that means.

"The reason we don't have a Costco is because we have a moratorium on gas stations," Wall said.

At the Shell station south of downtown on Wednesday, Rick Merian was filling his work truck after running on fumes because he had to drive so far to get to the station.

"Oh, that doesn't shock me, 150 bucks," Merian said.

While he said he understands the town was trying to do the right thing, Merian doesn't think the ban was a very practical decision.

"It comes down to the point where they don't have enough electric to keep cars charged, anyway," said Merian. "So, I mean, if we all went electric, we wouldn't be able to deal with that. So, we're kind of in a quandary right now."

Windsor resident Mike Hooper was tending to Mother Earth in the town's community garden, turning the soil for planting. He and his wife just purchased an electric vehicle, and he agreed the country needs to wean itself off of fossil fuels. But he said he's not sure how opening a new station would increase the amount of gas already being burned.

"I don't think it's going to increase the demand just by having additional gas stations," said Hooper. "The only question is, are there people who were filling up out of Windsor because it's more expensive here, that would otherwise be filling up here in town? And then Windsor would hopefully get some additional revenue from that."

At the Windsor Town Green, 13-year-old Callie Groesbeck didn't understand what the fuss was all about.

"I kind of don't think it would do all that much," she said. "If there's, like, a new gas station, I wouldn't see the problem with it. If someone needs to get gas, get gas."

Currently, the four gas stations in town contribute 7-8% of the town's sales tax revenues, which can be up to $400,000 per year.

There's no doubting the sincerity of those who want a ban. The question for the council now is, has it really done anything to save the planet, or should they be focusing on saving their budget?