Daniel Lurie's first 100 days as SF mayor draws praise, perspective from former mayor Willie Brown

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown weighs in on Daniel Lurie's first 100 days

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown isn't shying away from saying that Daniel Lurie's first 100 days at city hall have been smoother than his own.

"I'm envious of it, because I don't think my first 100 days went as smoothly," Brown told CBS News Bay Area. "I don't think that my first 100 days had the kind of luck he's had."

Lurie, who pulled off an upset over incumbent Mayor London Breed last November, has enjoyed a wave of early momentum as he begins his term. But Brown, a longtime fixture in city politics, emphasized that some of Lurie's early accomplishments were built on the groundwork laid by his predecessor.

"I don't see great evidence of an increase in personnel because you can't produce it that quickly. He's entitled, however, to take credit for the numbers, but those numbers were not four months. Those numbers go all the way back to whatever was put in place year, year and a half ago that's now working," said Brown.

On Inauguration Day, Lurie pledged to clean up the streets, reduce crime and fast-track housing. Brown believes the new mayor is on track.

"I think he has kept, to the extent he could, every promise he made that could be perfected in 100 days," he said.

Still, Brown cautioned, not every challenge can be solved in just over three months.

"Building new housing, not possible. Starting a police department all over, not possible. All those kinds of things are not possible," Brown said.

On the streets, some residents are starting to feel the change. Kimberly, a San Francisco native who works downtown, said she's noticed a shift, though it comes with complications.

"I think the city has been cleaned up. I work downtown, so we throw a lot of events and I think a lot of what shunned away people was crime, homelessness and public drug use. Now it's not visible but it has moved on to different neighborhoods, so I don't know if it's just being pushed," she said.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, citywide crime is down 30% compared to the same period last year.

But for residents like Cyrus, the numbers don't always match personal experience.

"I just got a new bike because mine got stolen a few days ago, so I'm not sure crime is any better, at least with petty theft," he said. "But I've personally felt safe since I moved here."

Another resident, Asad, says he's optimistic but waiting for more.

"It's only been 100 days, so what he's done is a good start, but it still doesn't have the vibrancy of pre-COVID," he said.

That vibrancy, Lurie has said, is his next focus. He's touted plans to reinvent San Francisco's nightlife and shape the city into one that never sleeps, with a 24/7 economy and culture to match.

Still, even with early praise, Brown offered a seasoned reminder: "It always is a honeymoon in the first term, but by the second it'll be over."