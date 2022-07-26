Heartbroken homeowners return to households turned to rubble in Oak Fire

MIDPINES, Mariposa County (KPIX/AP) -- As thousands of firefighters battled to gain control of the raging Oak Fire early Tuesday, the devastation left behind by the flames has left many fire victims numb as they come to terms with the loss of homes and cherished memories.

Andrea and Steve Ward are among those coming to grips with the sudden loss from a wildfire.

"It's just tough, but it's still amazing to see what survived," Andrea's voice dropping off as emotions overwhelm her as she looks at the wreckage of her home."

The couple had watched their home being consumed by flames on a cell phone livestream on a local news app.

"It's amazing that trunk is still there," Andrea said as she spotted a keepsake among the debris.

They are not the only Mariposa County residents stunned by the devastation. Nick Smith's parents also lost their home. He made a plea for help on a GoFundMe page.

"My family home has burnt to the ground," he wrote. "My mom, Jane Smith only had enough time to load her horses and get out. My father Wes Smith a Mariposa Sheriff officer was out working the fire and was unable to save his home."

"They lived in their home for over 37 years, and now have lost everything. 37 years of memories, generations of family treasures and countless more sentimental things. Although these are materials, it is devastating to lose everything literally in the blink of an eye without notice."

After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed more than 28 square miles of forest land. It's 26% contained.

The Oak Fire has become the state's largest wildfire this year. Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire as crews continued to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the fire as it moved in a northeast direction on Monday.

Fire officials also updated the damage toll from the fire, confirming that at least 21 homes and 34 other structures have been destroyed. Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders, though some of those orders were reduced to fire advisements.

More than 2,500 firefighters with aircraft support were battling the blaze near the town of Midpines. Officials described "explosive fire behavior" as the flames have made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

Cal Fire officials were also projecting that the fire would be contained later this week by July 30th. Additional information is available on the Cal Fire incident page.

"It was a successful day for aircraft and firefighters, resulting in minimal growth on the fire. Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire. Crews continue to construct control lines and extinguish hot spots along existing lines," said a Monday night report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Thousands of residents from mountain communities were still under evacuation orders while smoke from the fire drifted more than 200 miles, reaching Lake Tahoe, parts of Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area.

"It's been just horrendous with the air quality," said Kim Zagaris, an advisor with the Western Fire Chiefs Association, which maps wildfires across the country.

Zagaris compared the wildfires in California this year to 2008, when few blazes burned early but a mid-summer barrage of lightning hit the state "and before we knew it there were 2,000 fires burning in the northern part of the state."