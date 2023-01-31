Watch the Jefferson Awards ceremony live on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The annual ceremony celebrating public service in the San Francisco Bay Area -- the Jefferson Awards -- will be streamed on KPIX.com live on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

The annual awards ceremony highlights the passion, energy, and impact of Jefferson Award winners, who not only provide volunteer services, but who also champion the importance of volunteerism in local and global communities.

The awards are given on both local and national levels. At the Feb. 6th ceremony a handful of the best projects will be singled out. The winners will be "ordinary people who do extraordinary things without expectation of recognition."

It is the goal of the Jefferson Awards to inspire others to become involved in community and public service.

For nearly two decades, KPIX has been profiling Bay Area local award winners' stories of the "quiet heroes who show how one person can make a difference in community."

The list of Jefferson Award recipients over the years is unparalleled.

They include hundreds of national figures — both public and private —more than 63,000 unsung heroes, and tens of thousands of employees and young people in communities across the country.

These individuals represent the good that is happening all around us, in every community across the nation.