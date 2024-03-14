Watch: 2024 Bay Area Jefferson Awards Ceremony

CBS News Bay Area on Thursday honored all of our 2023 Jefferson Award winners at our annual medal ceremony.

At the 19th annual ceremony, each of the regional Bay Area community heroes that have been profiled every week received a bronze medal. And the year's top five winners were awarded a silver medal and be considered for a national award by the Jefferson Awards' parent foundation, Multiplying Good.

The ceremony was livestreamed at 6 p.m. PST on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube channel. The full ceremony can be watched above You can also nominate a quiet hero for Bay Area Jefferson Award at kpix.com/hero.