Wet weather, colder temps, more snow forecast as new cold front moves toward region

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area's respite from the recent rains appears to be coming to an end with another forecast of wet weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service said a weak cold front was headed toward the region from the Gulf of Alaska and was forecast to track toward the Bay Area Friday night into early Saturday. A few showers were possible ahead of the front, but steadier precipitation was expected to accompany the frontal passage Saturday.

Rain was expected to begin in the North Bay before moving south, with the front losing some of its steam although some rain was still possible as far south as Monterey and San Benito counties.

The weather service said there will likely be a brief break in the rain and a period of on-and-off showers before another burst of rain arrives Saturday night and into Sunday. These two periods of steady precipitation over the weekend are expected to be moderate to heavy, with some local flooding possible.

Rainfall levels will vary from 0.75 to 1.25 inches in the North Bay mountains and coastal mountains, 0.25 inches in other Bay Area locations, and less than 0.25 inches in Monterey and San Benito counties.

Current forecast models suggest some thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday in the North Bay as well as some hail, the weather service said. Snow levels will drop to around 2,500 feet with portions of the North Bay interior mountains to see additional accumulating snow, especially at higher elevations.

The cold front will also bring below-normal temperatures to the region, with highs generally in the 50s and in the 30s and 40s in higher elevations. Lows will touch the upper 20s to the upper 30s. Winds will begin to pickup Friday ahead of the cold front and will be strongest over the coastal waters, coast, and higher terrain. The wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph, but the weather service said the wind speeds would likely fall short of a Wind Advisory.